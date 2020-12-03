Nation Vietnam objects to China’s organization of tours to Hoang Sa The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 3, 2020,18:37 (GMT+7) Vietnam objects to China’s organization of tours to Hoang SaThe Saigon Times Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang. Vietnam resolutely opposes China’s recent illegal organization of tours to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and Taiwan’s drill on Ba Binh Island in the country’s Truong Sa archipelago – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Vietnam resolutely opposes China’s recent illegal organization of tours to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and Taiwan’s drill on Ba Binh Island in the country’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, Le Thi Thu Hang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press briefing this afternoon, December 3. Hang stressed that all activities on the two archipelagoes without Vietnam’s permission, including China’s bringing of cruise ships to Hoang Sa Archipelago and holding a ceremony to receive a hospital ship at a port on the Truong Sa Archipelago, are invalid and are considered a violation of international law. The activities seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, the local media reported. “Vietnam requests China to respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagoes and end and cancel tours to the archipelago and other actions… Read full this story

