VIETNAM NEWS HEADLINES DECEMBER 12

Vietnam-RoK consultancy and technology solution centre inaugurated The Vietnam – Republic of Korea consultancy and technology solution centre (VITASK) was inaugurated during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 11. Funded by the official development assistance, the centre is a joint project between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Korean Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) with an aim to help Vietnamese enterprises operating in automobiles, electricity and electronics join the global value chain. Korean experts will offer technical support to Vietnamese businesses, provide training for engineer students, and build experimental infrastructure to review product functions. Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh wished that the RoK Government and MOTIE would continue arranging resources and supporting similar projects such as VITASK to improve Vietnamese firms’ technical capacity to meet demand of Korean enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City. RoK Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo said his country will always partner with Vietnam to operate the centre effectively, bringing high value to the two countries’ business communities. In the near future, the two Governments will continue offering financial support to improve the capacity of the centre’s managerial staff, towards the goal of further developing the Vietnamese industry./. ADB… Read full this story

