VIETNAM NEWS DECEMBER 27

Hanoi expands the pedestrian street space The weekend walking space will be enlarged for community activities, fostering trade, services, tourism and cultural exchange. According to the Steering Committee of Hoan Kiem pedestrian space, the weekend walking space around Hoan Kiem Lake will be enlarged to the south, connecting some streets in Hanoi's Old Quarter area to Hoan Kiem Lake. The weekend pedestrian space including Hanoi's Old Quarter, the area around Hoan Kiem lake and its vicinity has been opened since 2004. It was initially aimed at encouraging people to walk instead of gluing themselves to the motorbike seat, as well as creating spaces for community activities, fostering trade, services, tourism and cultural exchange. However, it is still difficult to stroll from the Hoan Kiem lake to the Old Quarter without being interrupted by traffic as these two areas are not connected to form one walking space. The expansion of walking space to the south of Hanoi's Old Quarter area will create one pedestrian zone on the weekends, satisfying the need for a larger space for visitors to promenade, go shopping, enjoy food and cultural activities in Hanoi downtown. Accordingly, eight streets and three alleys will be pedestrianized, starting from January…

