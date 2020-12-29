Vietnam Maritime Corporation changed its brand identity

Masterise Homes’ Head of Design: Luxury real estate is about elevating the wellbeing of customersKTG Energy and Longi signed co-operation agreement at “Vietnam Clean Energy Forum”Say goodbye to 2020 on Phu Quoc islandVinFuture Prize pledges US$ 4.5M annually to reward breakthrough scientific research and technological innovationsCEO Trang Do: Tupperware says “no” to increase sales and profits while reducing product quality Vietnam Maritime Corporation has completely changed its brand identity with the new international transaction name – VIMC and a logo which is a combination of dark blue and light blue tones. The event marked a new turning point of the corporation’s development when beginning to operate as a joint stock company with the new name – Vietnam Maritime Corporation – JSC. Changes to the logo After the first general meeting of shareholders on August 13th, 2020, the corporation decided to officially operate as a joint stock company since August 18th, 2020. “This is the result of many continuous efforts to overcome the difficulties of the whole corporation”, said a representative of the corporation. At the same time, the corporation introduced a new brand identity based on its new international transaction name – VIMC (instead of Vinalines as before). The new… Read full this story

