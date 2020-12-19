Other News Vietnam joins high human development category group for first time The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,09:52 (GMT+7) Vietnam joins high human development category group for first timeThe Saigon Times UNDP Vietnam resident representative Caitlin Wiesen speaks at the launch ceremony of the report – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNDP HCMC – With the Human Development Index (HDI) value increasing by almost 46% between 1990 and 2019, which is among the highest HDI growth rates in the world, Vietnam has for the first time joined the high human development category group. According to the 2020 Human Development Report “The next frontier – Human Development and the Anthropocene” released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and Investment on December 16, the country’s HDI value for 2019 was 0.704, placing it in the high human development category. Vietnam’s human development progress has been achieved with moderate and stable levels of inequality. The country’s loss of HDI value due to inequality in 2019 was 16.5%, while its loss of income due to inequality was 19.1%. Vietnam has also been performing well in terms of gender equality. With a Gender Development Index (GDI) value of 0.997, the… Read full this story
- Anhui finds new engine to drive high-quality development
- Vietnam's lead at top of Group G trimmed to two points
- China Focus: Agricultural province finds new engine to drive high-quality development
- Interview: BRI beneficial for world's human development, peace, says Nepali president
- In Vietnam, 10 high school boys get combined 49 years for gang-raping 16-yo girl
- UK should rethink China friendship over human rights, Tory group urges
- Economic Watch: China's economic fundamentals point towards high-quality development
- Senior CPC official stresses high-quality development of Chinese movies
- Ex-Pixar And Twitter Exec Ali Rowghani Joins Y Combinator As A Part-Time Partner
- Vietnam rated highly for stable inflation
Vietnam joins high human development category group for first time have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.