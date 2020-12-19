Other News Vietnam joins high human development category group for first time The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,09:52 (GMT+7) Vietnam joins high human development category group for first timeThe Saigon Times UNDP Vietnam resident representative Caitlin Wiesen speaks at the launch ceremony of the report – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNDP HCMC – With the Human Development Index (HDI) value increasing by almost 46% between 1990 and 2019, which is among the highest HDI growth rates in the world, Vietnam has for the first time joined the high human development category group. According to the 2020 Human Development Report “The next frontier – Human Development and the Anthropocene” released by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Vietnam in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and Investment on December 16, the country’s HDI value for 2019 was 0.704, placing it in the high human development category. Vietnam’s human development progress has been achieved with moderate and stable levels of inequality. The country’s loss of HDI value due to inequality in 2019 was 16.5%, while its loss of income due to inequality was 19.1%. Vietnam has also been performing well in terms of gender equality. With a Gender Development Index (GDI) value of 0.997, the… Read full this story

