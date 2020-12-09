Vietnam, Indonesia back transition process in Sudan

Sudanese people in Khartoum capital (Source: AFP/VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, head of Indonesia’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed Indonesia and Vietnam back the transition process in Sudan, when delivering a joint speech of the two countries at the UN Security Council briefing on Sudan situation and operations of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) on December 8. Indonesia and Vietnam acknowledge challenges on economics and humanity facing Sudan in general and Darfur in particular, and call on the international community to facilitate Sudan’s access to international financial aid, Djani stated. The two countries appreciate the role of the African Union (AU) and nations in the region in promoting peace and stability in Sudan, and hope that the transition process from the AU/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) to UNITAMS will ensure the maintenance of gained achievements, for long-term peace and development in Sudan. Rapporteurs at the virtual briefing gave updates on new developments in Sudan, particularly the signing in October of a milestone peace agreement between the Government and two armed movements from Darfur. UNSC members called on parties involved in Sudan to speed up the transition process in conformity with the peace… Read full this story

