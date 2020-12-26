Companies and HR leaders shared lessons and real stories of dealing with COVID-19 The fourth Vietnam HR Awards Ceremony & Gala in 2020 organised by the Newspaper of Labour & Social Affairs in collaboration with Talentnet Corporation officially took place on November 25 with the participation of more than 400 business leaders, managers, and HR experts to honour companies and HR leaders who responded magnificently to the COVID-19 pandemic. Launched in April 2020, the Vietnam HR Awards 2020 – Special Edition with only one goal and category “Responsive Human Capital Initiative” wishes to do its part to help the business community bring up examples and valuable lessons in responding to risks that the COVID-19 pandemic was a test of. After more than six months and three rigorous selection rounds, the awards have chosen and honoured 10 highly responsive companies and 10 highly responsive HR leaders along with two companies with progressive response to Challenging Adversity. At the event, Nguyen Thi Ha, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) shared, “Since the beginning of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on almost all manufacturing and service companies. MOLISA has advised the government to issue comprehensive and synchronised policies to… Read full this story

Vietnam HR Awards 2020 honours companies overcoming COVID-19 crisis have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.