Vietnam – home away from home  in hard times for Gamuda Land

COVID-19 has been one of the determining events for the world this year, leaving distressed projects in its wake. How did Gamuda Land experience the pandemic? Angus Liew, general director of Gamuda Land (HCMC) Throughout history, we have faced several pandemics like the Spanish flu, ebola, and SARS. However, because of advancements in technology and transportation, there have been revolutionary improvements in connectivity, allowing for the pandemic to spread at an unprecedented rate and become a major challenge for humankind. However, Vietnam has been controlling this pandemic effectively – and whoever can hold the pandemic back will have a better chance at development than others. Vietnam's success with the pandemic has cushioned a lot of the impact, but with the global economy affected, the demand for housing also took a dip. In comparison with other countries like Malaysia, Vietnam still has strong demand. People are also looking more at hygiene and facilities for their living spaces, so projects with good master planning and infrastructure will thrive. These trends will initially be a challenge for most companies, but later on, we will value them as an opportunity to take a turn towards sustainability.

