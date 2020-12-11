Vietnam Green Structures Week 2020 opened

The three-day event includes four seminars, field trips, a policy discussion meeting, exhibitions and a working session. The Week aims to create a forum for idea sharing, information and experience exchanges on policy development, new technologies, products, equipment, building materials to develop green and energy efficient buildings, promoting urban development projects towards reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and environmental impacts, as well as economical use of natural resources. This event also shows Vietnam’s orientation towards the general trends of the world, and the implementation of the country’s international commitments to environmental protection. This has laid the ground for an annual event of the construction sector. At the event UNDP’s demonstration projects on the applications of energy efficient solutions in new and existing structures have resulted in potential energy savings between 25% – 67% per structure, at an incremental cost of about 0% – 3% of the total investment cost per building with a maximum payback period of five years. However, according to the Vietnam Green Building Council (VGBC), by the end of 2019, the total number of certified green structures in Vietnam was just 70 – a relatively modest figure compared to other Southeast – Asian countries. Speaking at the event,… Read full this story

