Trade Vietnam gains high trade surplus amid Covid-19 pandemic The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 3, 2020,07:35 (GMT+7) Vietnam gains high trade surplus amid Covid-19 pandemicThe Saigon Times An employee is at work at a textile factory. Vietnam's exports continued their upward spiral between January and November, sending the country's trade surplus up to a record high of US$20.2 billion amid the Covid-19 pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam's exports continued their upward spiral between January and November, sending the country's trade surplus up to a record high of US$20.2 billion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, double the figure from the same period last year. Statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Trade indicated that the country's export revenue amounted to over US$25.1 billion in November, pushing the total export value during the 11-month period up to US$254.9 billion, up 5.5% year-on-year. The largest export earner was processed and manufactured products, contributing nearly US$216.4 billion to the total export earnings during the 11-month period, up 6.1% year-on-year, VietnamPlus news site reported. The exports of the agro-forestry-fishery sector made an impressive recovery in November, generating some US$2.2 billion, up 3.2% year-on-year. Vietnam exported wood and wooden products worth US$10.9 billion during the period, up 14.1% over…

