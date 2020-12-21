Nation Vietnam expects to test Covid-19 vaccine on 30,000 people The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 21, 2020,12:21 (GMT+7) Vietnam expects to test Covid-19 vaccine on 30,000 peopleThe Saigon Times Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Vietnam has planned to test Nano Covax, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by HCMC-based Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, on 10,000-30,000 people in the third phase of the vaccine clinical trial, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting on December 20. Vietnam will test the vaccine on 60 people in the first phase to measure safety and to confirm that it stimulates the immune system. These people, who are healthy volunteers aged from 18 to 50, will be injected with different dosages including 25, 50 and 75 micrograms. Each volunteer will receive two injections, 28 days apart. In the second phase, the vaccine will be given to 400-600 people to identify the most effective dosage. In the third phase, Vietnam will give the vaccine to at least 1,500-3,000 people, or even up to 10,000-30,000 people to determine if it protects against Covid-19, measure the efficacy rate and identify side effects. The Vietnam Military Medical Academy started the trial injection… Read full this story

