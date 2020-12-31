The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha and Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz. According to Ha, the two sides will work closely to effectively implement the Vietnam-Cuba FTA to increase two-way trade. The two nations will speed up negotiations for the restructuring of Cuban businesses’ debts to Vietnamese companies to ensure the expansion of trade ties and maintain the stability of rice supply to Cuba, he said. The 38th meeting of the Vietnam-Cuba Inter-Governmental Committee held online on December 30 The Vietnamese side will continue to encourage and create favorable conditions for businesses from both sides to invest in new projects in each other’s market, said Ha, who suggested the Cuban Government create favorable conditions for Vietnamese-invested projects to operate smoothly and create an attractive environment for Vietnamese firms to develop new projects in Cuba. The FTA became effective on April 1, 2020. Vietnam will continue to supply rice to Cuba and implement investment projects in the country, while a number of agreements in agriculture were also signed. Two-way trade stood at USD 262 million in 2019 and USD 102 million in the first 10 months of 2020. Vietnam has… Read full this story

Vietnam, Cuba seek ways to raise trade to USD 500 million have 309 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.