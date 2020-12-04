Vietnam, Cuba celebrate diplomatic ties with special stamp set

The world cultural heritage sites of Vietnam and Cuba were depicted in a joint stamp set launched on Wednesday to commemorate the bilateral relations between the two countries. The stamp set, entitled ‘Join Stamp Issue between Vietnam and Cuba,’ was officially launched at a special ceremony at the Embassy of Cuba in Vietnam, attended by Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera. Speaking at the ceremony, Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, introduced the commemorative stamp set as part of a joint effort between Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications and its counterpart in Cuba to promote the culture, history, and people of both countries. Representatives of Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications and the Embassy of Cuba in Vietnam introduce a joint stamp set in a special ceremony in this photo taken in Hanoi. Photo: T.Ha / Tuoi Tre The world cultural heritage sites as recognized by the UNESCO – Vietnam’s Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and Cuba’s Castle of Santo Domingo de Atares – were illustrated on the stamps to represent the respective countries. The artworks were made by painters To Minh Trang from Vietnam and Roberto Menéndez Roiz from Cuba. “The issuance of the stamp set marks a… Read full this story

