Vietnam creates legal foundation to protect personal information

Vietnamese Facebook users have the habit of publishing their personal information, which has lent a hand to automatic programs to collect users’ information. Colonel Truong Son Lam, Deputy Director of Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention, said protecting personal information is an extremely urgent and important issue but it is still a new and difficult problem for Vietnam. One of the most important things to do soon is setting up a legal framework. To date, more than 80 countries have legal documents on protecting personal information, including the US, Australia, Canada and Japan. In Vietnam, there is a lack of awareness and practice of personal data protection in cyberspace. Agencies, organization and businesses still do not have comprehensive and effective information protection solutions. There are vulnerabilities in their information storage and processing, which can be easily exploited by hackers. Experts note that Vietnamese are willing to publish ‘sensitive’ personal information, including biometric information, personal profile, relationships, and health and financial situation, facilitating automatic information collection systems. The information exposure, leaking and stealing, and cyber information trading have become more common. More and more people collect, analyze and process personal information for different purposes without giving notice to clients…. Read full this story

