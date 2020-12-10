Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum pools key grey matter in Hanoi

Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum 2020 officially takes place in Hanoi On December 10, the important annual event VCSF 2020 themed “Sustainable development in the new decade: Turning Challenges into Opportunities” was organised by the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD, under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry) to promote a dialogue on sustainable development. The key issues to be discussed in this year’s forum are not only lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic but also core issues that need to be addressed for inclusive and permanent socioeconomic growth in the decade 2021-2030, including sustainable corporate governance, accelerating the circular economy and enhancing public-private partnership (PPP) for sustainable growth. Vu Tien Loc, chairman of the VCCI cum chairman of the VBCSD said that in the next 10 years, Vietnam will focus on three breakthrough strategies namely completing and improving the socialist-oriented market economy, improving human resources, science, technology, innovation as well as completing a synchronous socioeconomic infrastructure. “Thus, the VCCI and the VBCSD issued numerous proposals to help realise these three policies. Accordingly, the government should improve policy support for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises as well as startups, build policies to promote the circular economy, complete the legal… Read full this story

