Under the framework of the event, the Finance Ministry and State Bank of Vietnam have proposed two priority initiatives: “Sustainable finance in ASEAN” and “Promoting ASEAN payment connectivity”. At the press conference The meeting will be held via an online conference on October 1-2. During the meeting, ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors will review the progress of the Roadmap for Monetary and Financial Integration of ASEAN and initiatives within the framework of the AFMGM Process. In addition, discussions with leaders of international finance organizations regarding global and regional macro-economic situations as well as policies to cope with COVID-19 and aid regional economy recovery will also be held. On this occasion, the 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting, the 16th ASEAN Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, and the Meeting of Deputy Finance Ministers and Deputy Central Bank Governors will also be held. On the sidelines of the AFMGM, ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will hold a dialogue with business communities, including the ASEAN Business Community, the ASEAN – EU Business Community, and the ASEAN – US Business Community. Furthermore, ASEAN Deputy Finance Ministers and Central Bank Deputy Governors will hold a discussion with the US Deputy Secretary of the… Read full this story

Vietnam contributes to ASEAN financial cooperation have 305 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.