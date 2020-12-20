Around Town Vietnam by train By Adrien Jean Sunday, Dec 20, 2020,17:04 (GMT+7) Vietnam by trainBy Adrien Jean View of tàu Thống Nhất (the Reunification Train, the trans-Vietnam train) from the platform – PHOTOS: ADRIEN JEAN Vietnam’s history of railway was intimately linked to the French colonial past. The Hanoi – Saigon trans-Vietnam route, completed in 1936 and initially bearing the name of Trans Indochina, enabled the connection with the Chinese border at the time. Severely damaged during the Indochina war and separated into two sections in 1954, the historic railway rose from its ashes after the fall of the Saigon regime in 1975. An important element in the country’s transport system, the Hanoi – HCMC route quickly rose to become a symbol of reunification and Vietnam’s growth. The following photos capture some key moments of a journey through time and history, interspersed with some beautiful encounters and landscapes telling the story and the diversity of Vietnam. What a wonderful view! Conversations on the train platform at a station in central Vietnam An inspector is folding bed sheets after passengers left the cabin Coffee is available to passengers A little girl is having a snack in the train corridor The Hanoi central train station… Read full this story

