Vietnam Border Guard Law soon put into life

The event was chaired by Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and attended by Deputy Chief of the General Staff Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam and representatives of the Government Office, the Ministry of Justice, the National Assembly's Defense and Security Committee, and relevant agencies and units of the Ministry of National Defense. Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien chairs the conference. The conference reviewed that over the past 15 months the Compilation Board strictly followed the programs and plans of the National Assembly, the Government, and the Ministry of National Defense. The efforts of the members of the board have been highly praised by the Government, the National Assembly, the Ministry of Justice, agencies, and localities. The law's contents comprehensively institutionalize the guidelines of the Party on building, managing, and protecting national borders and building the border guard force. They are in line with the Vietnam legal system and international treaties to which Vietnam is a party. Concluding the event, General Chien acknowledged and praised the close coordination between the Compilation Board for the Vietnam Border Guard Law and relevant ministries and agencies in building the law.

