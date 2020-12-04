Vietnam, Belarus cooperate to support production of motor vehicles

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (L) and Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Goshin at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Belarus have reached consensus on measures to remove bottlenecks for the joint venture MAZ Asia on manufacturing and assembling trucks and specific-use vehicles in the context of complicated development of COVID-19, under their amended protocol signed in Hanoi on December 3. The protocol was inked between Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Goshin. Both sides were unanimous to adjust the localisation rate to facilitate the joint venture’s manufacturing and assembling activities, making them on par with Vietnam’s automobile industry development strategy by 2025 with a vision to 2035. Besides, the amended protocol details regulations on product origin, and allocation process for tariff rate quotas. Following the free trade deal between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) clinched in 2015, the signing of the protocol in March 2016 created an important framework for cooperative automobile projects between Vietnam and Belarus – a member of the EAEU. MAZ Asia was established in Hung Yen province under the protocol. At the signing ceremony, Minister of Industry and… Read full this story

