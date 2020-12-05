Vietnam, Australia hold fourth defense policy dialogue

Speaking at the event, General Chien held that the fourth Vietnam- Australia defense policy dialogue took place in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries and the world as a whole. He hoped that the two sides would share international and regional issues of mutual concern and discuss measures to lift the defense cooperation to a new level. In turn, Mr. Tesch expressed his delight at taking part in the dialogue and repeated that the bilateral defense ties have been fruitfully developed over the past time. Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien chairing the event He held that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to all countries worldwide. These challenges also cause risks to countries in maintaining national interests and sovereignty. The Australian defense official went on to say that the Australian government has highly appreciated Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair in 2020. The country has proposed numerous ideas to enhance solidarity among ASEAN members in coping with the pandemic’s negative impacts, he added. At the dialogue, the two sides reviewed bilateral defense ties over past years and mapped out orientations for the bilateral cooperation in the future, noting that the two defense ministries pledged… Read full this story

