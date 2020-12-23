Vietnam among world’s fastest growing economies in 2020

The country will be one of only three nations in Asia that will post positive growth this year, the others being China and Myanmar, according to a World Bank report.Other economies will contract, with major Southeast Asian economies like Thailand and the Philippines likely to shrink by 7.1 percent and 8.3 percent respectively.Although its 2.8 percent growth is lower than last year’s over 7 percent, Vietnam is still a bright spot as the global economy is set to contract 4.4 percent, the report says.Vietnam has been able to achieve this positive growth thanks to early, effective efforts to contain the Covid-19 outbreaks. After three weeks of a national lockdown in April, most industrial and service activities rebounded as domestic consumers and investors regained confidence.The government’s acceleration of public investment disbursement, which increased by about 40 percent in the first nine months compared to the same period last year, helped support affected businesses and people, the report said.”The strong management of the Covid-19 crisis has been Vietnam’s best promotional tool, encouraging foreign companies to reallocate their production activities to Vietnam from other countries where their factories are still closed, thus contributing to the country’s robust export performance.”However, Vietnam is still exposed… Read full this story

