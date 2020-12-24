Corporate Vietnam Airlines to hold extraordinary meeting to seek shareholders’ loans The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 24, 2020,11:09 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines to hold extraordinary meeting to seek shareholders’ loans The Saigon Times The Vietnam Airlines’ shareholder meeting on August 20. The air carrier will organize an extraordinary shareholder meeting on December 29 – PHOTO: TPO HCMC – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on December 29 to call on its shareholders to offer preferential loans so that the airlines can accelerate its recovery. Shareholders of the air carrier comprise the Government, which owns over 86% of the airline; Japanese aviation company ANA Holdings, with 8.7%, and other organizations and individuals, the local media reported. At the meeting, Vietnam Airlines will also seek the shareholders’ approval to issue more shares to existing stakeholders to increase its charter capital, elect new members for the firm’s director board and report its business performance in 2020. In the January-September period of this year, Vietnam Airlines reported a loss of VND10.75 trillion. To overcome the difficulties caused by Covid-19, the air carrier proposed a credit package worth VND12 trillion. In addition, it proposed the Government provide a guarantee for its issuance of 10-year bonds… Read full this story

