Corporate Vietnam Airlines to have new general director The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,13:00 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines to have new general directorThe Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines aircraft – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES HCMC – The Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines Corporation has issued a resolution to appoint deputy general director Le Hong Ha to the post of general director from January 1, 2021, replacing Duong Tri Thanh. Born in 1972, Ha completed his Masters in business administration and began to work for Vietnam Airlines in 1994. He was appointed as deputy general director of the corporation in 2012. He also occupies the post of chairman of the Members Council of Vietnam Air Petro Company Limited, an affiliate of Vietnam Airlines. At the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 29, the corporation also allowed the current general director Duong Tri Thanh, who will retire today, December 31, to leave the Board of Directors, and appointed chief of the secretariat Le Truong Giang to the board to replace Thanh. Besides this, Vietnam Airlines approved a plan to increase its charter capital. The corporation will issue shares worth VND8 trillion to its existing stakeholders. Vietnam Airlines Corporation, consisting of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Pacific… Read full this story

