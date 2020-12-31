Vietnam Airlines has new General Director

Ha, born in 1972, began working for Vietnam Airlines in 1994. He was appointed as Deputy General Director of the corporation in 2012, becoming the youngest person to hold the position. He has also been Chairman of the Members Council of the Vietnam Air Petro Company Limited (Skypec) since 2018. In August 2020, Ha was elected to the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines. Mr. Le Hong Ha Vietnam Airlines anticipated a loss of VND 12 trillion (USD 520 million) in 2020, or VND 2.42 trillion lower than previous prediction, it said at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 29. According to Chairman of Vietnam Airlines Dang Ngoc Hoa, although the corporation has been hard hit by the pandemic, its business achievement is better than expected. As of the end of December, the corporation’s consolidated revenue is estimated at VND 42.5 trillion, with parent company’s revenues topping VND 32.9 trillion, exceeding the targets set at the shareholders’ meeting on August 10 by 4.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. This year’s loss could be slashed further by VND 2.86 trillion when the corporation completed adjustments for depreciation and distribution of repair and maintenance costs in line with the Government’s support policy…. Read full this story

