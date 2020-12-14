Vietnam Airlines Group to offer 2.4 million seats for upcoming Tet

The Vietnam Airlines Group will supply 2.4 million seats for upcoming Tet (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, budget carrier Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) will supply over 414,000 extra seats from January 27 to February 26, 2021 to serve increasing travel demands during peak season of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. This will bring the total seats on flights operated by the Vietnam Airlines Group during the traditional holiday to 2.4 million seats, equivalent to nearly 12,000 flights. The group will increase the frequency of domestic flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang city/ Phu Quoc island/ Nha Trang city/Da Lat city/ Vinh city, and Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city/Thanh Hoa/ Vinh city/ Hue city/ Quang Nam province/ Quy Nhon province/ Buon Ma Thuot city/Nha Trang city/ Phu Quoc island/ Da Lat city. The group said many flights have been 50-90 percent booked. Passengers are advised to book tickets via the group’s official channels such as websites or ticket agents, and request an invoice to avoid buying fake or overpriced tickets. For further information, passengers can access Vietnam Airlines and VASCO’s website at www.vietnamairlines.com or official… Read full this story

