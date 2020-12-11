Tourism Vietnam Airlines Group to offer 2.4 million seats for upcoming Tet travel season The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,14:58 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines Group to offer 2.4 million seats for upcoming Tet travel seasonThe Saigon Times Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines aircraft are parked at an airport. Vietnam Airlines Group will offer 2.4 million seats on domestic routes to meet the rising travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three local carriers under Vietnam Airlines Group—Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO—will offer 2.4 million seats, equal to some 12,000 flights, on domestic routes to meet the huge travel demand during the upcoming Lunar New Year, or Tet. Of this, the three airlines are set to add an additional 414,000 seats, equivalent to some 2,100 flights, between January 1 and February 26 next year. The Group will operate more flights on the busiest air routes such as Hanoi-HCMC/Danang/Phu Quoc/Nha Trang/Dalat/Vinh, and HCMC-Danang/Thanh Hoa/Vinh/Hue/Quang Nam/Quy Nhon/Buon Ma Thuot/Nha Trang/Phu Quoc/Dalat. The increase in the number of flights is expected to allow more passengers to fly home to celebrate the Tet holiday. According to the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, a large number of local residents have plans… Read full this story

