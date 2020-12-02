Nation Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendant seriously violates quarantine regulations The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,18:19 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendant seriously violates quarantine regulations The Saigon Times Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Vietnam’s 1,342nd Covid-19 patient, a flight attendant of Vietnam Airlines, seriously violated regulations during his quarantine period at the airline’s quarantine center and at home, causing community transmission in the city after it went nearly three months without any locally transmitted case, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said a Government meeting this morning, December 2. According to the minister, the flight attendant returned to the city from Japan in mid-November and was put under quarantine at the Vietnam Airlines quarantine center from November 14 to 18. During this time, he had close contact with another flight attendant, who later emerged as the 1,325th case. During his self-isolation period, he had close contact with three people at his home, one of whom later became the 1,347th case. He also went out during this time. On November 21, he left his home on Bach Dang Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, to have lunch at a food stall on Le Van Sy… Read full this story
