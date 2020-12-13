It drives more young women and girls abroad to support their families, according to two charities that help victims. Over the past decade, tens of thousands of women from Southeast Asia have been sent to China by criminal networks promising lucrative jobs, only to be sold as brides – some to abusive men – as China grapples with a huge gender imbalance. Anti-trafficking organizations said the impact of coronavirus on Cambodia’s garment, hospitality and tourism sectors had fueled a spike in “bride trafficking” this year. “There is no work, no options, for young women, so it has become even easier for perpetrators to persuade women and their families,” said Chan Saron, program manager at Chab Dai. The charity has received reports of a new case every three days on average in 2020 – double the caseload of previous years. Most of the victims are in their twenties but some are as young as 14, according to Saron, who said thousands of cases were likely going unreported. Cambodian women who have returned from China often describe experiences of sexual, physical and psychological abuse, confinement, torture and forced labor. Authorities in Cambodia have said the crime is difficult to tackle because victims’… Read full this story

Vietnam a transit country as pandemic seen fueling Cambodian 'bride trafficking' to China have 319 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at December 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.