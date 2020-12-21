Vietjet resumes domestic flight network, offering millions of discounted tickets

The airline is also giving away 1.8 million promotional tickets priced at only zero dong during the three golden days from September 15 to September 17 to fly across Vietnam. These discounted airfares (excluding taxes and fees) will be applied for flights departing from October 10, 2020 to May 31, 2021 (excluding national holidays). A Vietjet plane. “With the extended flight period until the end of May 2021, people and tourists can plan for their spring break trips in the warm and mild weather of the first days of the year,” Vietjet said in a statement. Tickets are available at www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam and official agents or ticket offices nationwide. The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking… Read full this story

