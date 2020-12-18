Member of the Board of Directors Chu Viet Cuong, representing Vietjet, receives the honour of Top 50 Leading Vietnamese Brands 2020 The 50 Leading Vietnamese Brands 2020, voted by Forbes Vietnam, includes leading companies across the board such as Vietjet, Viettel, Vinamilk, Mobile World, FPT, and Hoa Phat. The companies listed by Forbes this year have a total brand value of more than $12.6 billion, showing a 22 per cent jump compared to 2019. In 2020, with the world going through the pandemic, Vietjet has been operating consistently, flexibly transforming and adapting in all circumstances with the highest determination of the whole company. Vietjet has also been transporting thousands of tonnes of essential goods and medical equipment to prevent the pandemic domestically and internationally, giving hundreds of thousands of free meals to people in difficult situations, and donating millions of medical masks to the people of the US, UK, France, and Germany. Vietjet has implemented wide-ranging measures to prevent the pandemic, ensuring safety for passengers, aircrews, and the community. Until now, all Vietjet crew members and staff have been kept safe, with no infections taking place. The 2021 new year is fast approaching. Returning to the skies, Vietjet sets to deploy… Read full this story

Vietjet championed among top 50 leading Vietnamese brands 2020 voted by Forbes have 292 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 18, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.