Corporate VietinBank prepares for FDI wave post-Covid-19 Monday, Dec 28, 2020,18:04 (GMT+7) VietinBank prepares for FDI wave post-Covid-19 Given the rising shift of foreign direct investment (FDI) from China to the Southeast Asian region, coupled with Vietnam’s success in preventing and controlling Covid-19, and numerous advantages including macroeconomic stability, abundant human resources, open-door polices and free trade agreements, Vietnam has become an increasingly safe investment destination, attracting more and more high quality FDI inflows. In this context, VietinBank sticks to its goal of becoming the leading bank in providing project financing and advisory service to FDI customers. The bank also striving to provide comprehensive and competitive financial solutions that meet international standards. Over the past few years, FDI attraction has been one of the Government’s key strategies, contributing to the national socioeconomic development. Realizing the huge potential from FDI attraction, in 2013, VietinBank established a specialised department in order to better approach the MNCs that were investing in Vietnam. Having accompanied numerous FDI firms over the past seven years, VietinBank has relentlessly broaden and deepen its specialization business model by setting up Japanese, Korean and Chinese Desks, which employed specialised in foreign languages and having deep knowledge about the culture of firms from different… Read full this story

