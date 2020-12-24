Vietcombank is honoured to get the Vietnam Value Awards for the seventh time

Vietcombank has once again received the Vietnam Value Award Over the years, Vietcombank has been leading the local banking scheme with plenty of breakthroughs in performance, especially resolving bad debts. The bank has also made significant contributions to the national budget and participated actively in community development, according to Vietnam Report – a company ranking businesses in Vietnam. In the recent five years, Vietcombank paid nearly VND31 trillion ($1.34 billion) in tax and dividends into the national budget. In 2019 alone, its tax contributions reached VND9.2 trillion ($400 million). Moreover, Vietcombank has accompanied the local authorities of disadvantaged areas to develop healthcare establishments and sponsored disadvantaged children to the tune of nearly VND1 trillion ($43.47 million). While this year was largely spent in the looming shadow of COVID-19, Vietcombank has also successfully performed the “double mission” of helping the country to control the pandemic while supporting business and individual customers pushed into trouble by the virus by reducing and waiving interest rates, fees, and restructuring liabilities. The bank has spent more than VND3 trillion ($130.4 million) on these activities in total. After more than 50 years of operations, Vietcombank is one of the nation’s largest commercial banks. It has nearly 600 branches, transaction offices, representative offices, and member units… Read full this story

