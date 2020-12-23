Viet Nam’s cooperative economy potential has not been tapped: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other delegates visit an exhibition on development of collective economy and cooperatives as part of activities to celebrate the 6th National Congress of the Vietnam Cooperatives’ Alliance for the 2020-2025 tenure. VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) to work closely with authorised agencies to fully exploit the potential of cooperatives, promoting the development of the collective economy and cooperatives through the effective implementation of public services and programmes. He made the request at the 6th National Congress of the Vietnam Cooperatives’ Alliance for the 2020-2025 tenure held in Ha Noi on Tuesday. It was necessary to remove difficulties for cooperatives and scale up effective cooperative models. Phuc said the legal framework relating to the collective economy and cooperatives as well land, tax and credit should be reviewed to create optimal conditions to spur cooperatives’ operations and their members’ creativity. It was essential to allocate resources to implement the State’s preferential policies for the collective economy and cooperatives which is in accordance with the balancing capacity of the state budget and the condition of the country. Domestic and global experience showed that connecting separate smallholders… Read full this story

