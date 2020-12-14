Viet Nam’s animal feed and poultry breeding market has a lot of potential

Mr. Arif Widjaja, General Director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam.

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam, a leading feed and poultry producer in Viet Nam, recently put its 6th high-tech feed mill into operation in South Central Binh Dinh Province. Arif Widjaja, General Director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam speaks with Viet Nam News about the potential of the feed and poultry market as well as the company’s development strategy in Viet Nam.

Starting business in Viet Nam in 1996, Japfa Comfeed Vietnam now is one of the largest feed and poultry producers the country. Tell us about your company and your business in Viet Nam?

Japfa Comfeed Vietnam (Japfa Vietnam) is a wholly foreign-owned company invested by Japfa Limited. The group extended its investment to Viet Nam in 1996 under the form of a joint venture, then transformed to a wholly foreign-owned company in 1999. After 25 years of continual development and success, Japfa has become one of the leading companies in the feed and animal agriculture industry in Viet Nam.

Until now, we successfully adopted and mastered the complete integration of the Feed-Farm-Food value chain in Viet Nam. Japfa Vietnam is now well known in the feed and farm business with six feed mills, more than 300 professional poultry and swine farms and supporting more than 20 meat shops serving fresh meat and processed food products under the Japfa Best brand.

Japfa Vietnam recently put its 6th feed mill into operation in Binh Dinh Province. What is its position in the development strategy of Japfa in Viet Nam?

This factory is constructed on an area of seven hectares with designed capacity of 180,000 MTs of animal feed per year. Since the operation of this feed mill started, we are now able to provide our product to markets like the Central Highlands, South Central and Central Coast.

The completion of this project is truly important to Japfa Vietnam, it is not simply that we started putting a feed mill into operation, but it is more remarkably showing Japfa’s commitment of continuous development despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and African Swine Flu. It also helps to emphasise our ambitious vision of market positioning in the feed and animal agriculture industry as well as an animal protein producer in Viet Nam.

Along with the other five, the official operation of this 6th feed mill will facilitate the achievement of some key targets in both the short term and long term such as obtaining one million MTs of feed in 2020, occupying approximately 5 per cent of the country’s market share and keeping average growth of 12 per cent per annum.

What is the potential of the feed market in Viet Nam?

Viet Nam’s animal feed industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, with an average growth rate of over 10 per cent yearly. Viet Nam has risen to become one of the leading countries in the region in terms of industrial production of animal feed.

The demand for animal feed in Viet Nam will be very large, up to 25-26 million MTs yearly, worth around US$10 billion. Therefore, this is a large market with great potential for development, promising high growth in the coming years.

Experts say that Vietnamese livestock breeding industry still has not met the market demand due to many shortcomings, such as small scale of farms and outdated technology, low quality of breeding herds, low productivity and high price of animal feed. Do you have recommendations to help the livestock industry develop sustainably and improve the competitiveness of the livestock industry in Viet Nam?

Viet Nam’s livestock industry is currently facing many challenges, but there are also many opportunities for this industry to ensure sustainable development. We highly appreciate the efforts of the Government of Viet Nam in promoting the livestock industry to develop in a sustainable direction in recent years.

Specifically, the Livestock Law just issued with relatively comprehensive conditions and regulations to help the livestock industry have a stable legal corridor to promote chain-based, in-depth and sustainable development, attracting and encouraging many domestic and foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech livestock, organic husbandry, and biosafety.

With the great support from the Government and the innovation efforts of businesses, including Japfa, I believe that the Vietnamese livestock industry will achieve many positive results in the future.