Việt Nam voices concern about security instability in Central African Republic

UN Security Council held a close meeting on Monday to discuss instability in the Central African Republic before the election. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh, Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has voiced concern about the security situation in the Central African Republic before the upcoming general election, and condemned actions harming the Peace Agreement in the country. Addressing a closed meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday to discuss instability in the Central African Republic before the election, the Vietnamese ambassador underlined the need to immediately put an end to hostile actions and promote dialogue to ensure the election takes place in peace. At the meeting, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix delivered a report on the tension in the country, including the escalating instability in areas near the capital Bangui due to the hostile actions of armed groups. He also briefed participants on the operations of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in supporting the protection of stability and preparations for the election, which is slated for December 27. Following the meeting, the UN Security Council issued a press release strongly condemning activities violating the Peace Agreement and calling on… Read full this story

