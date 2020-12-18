Việt Nam to develop exports through foreign retail systems

MoIT and distribution groups launch a set of manuals to guide Vietnamese enterprises to export into some distribution systems. — VNA/VNS Photo Uyên Hương HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải has called the export of local goods through the distribution network of foreign retail groups an efficient and sustainable export channel. Hải was speaking at a conference reviewing five years of Vietnamese enterprises participating in foreign distribution networks in Hà Nội yesterday. “With the support of leading retail distribution groups, high-quality products from agricultural products, to home appliances, furniture and textiles have reached million foreign consumers through distribution systems spread all over the world,” he said. Held online with the participation and distribution groups such as Aeon, Walmart, Central Retail, Lotte, Mega Market as well as representatives of Vietnamese trade offices in foreign countries, the conference reviewed a project approved by then Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng in 2015, which aimed to bring local products to the world. The conference analysed the results in 2016-20 through activities such as training to improve business capacity, increasing trade connection, organising weeks of Vietnamese goods abroad, building a database system, boosting communications and attracting more foreign distribution groups to buy Vietnamese goods. The Ministry… Read full this story

