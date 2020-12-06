Việt Nam will begin the first stage of human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine from December 1. Photo for illustration. — baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will begin the first stage of human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine from December 10, according to the Ministry of Health. The vaccine was produced by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology company, said deputy minister of health Nguyễn Thanh Long at a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine producers in Việt Nam on Saturday. The company will work with the Military Medical Academy to recruit volunteers to participate in the first phase of human trials on Thursday. The volunteers will be given the first test shots of the vaccine a week later. The ministry said about 20 volunteers, aged 18-40, are expected to be injected with the vaccine during the first phase. Long asked agencies to get ready for the second phase of human clinical trials. He said the ministry would create all favourable conditions for vaccine production units, including relaxing administrative procedures and speeding up registration and licensing of products. The ministry will report the investment policy for vaccine production to the Government and co-ordinate with related institutions to help them access capital for… Read full this story

Việt Nam to begin human trials of COVID-19 vaccine this week have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.