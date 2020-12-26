Da Mi Floating Solar PV. Project in Binh Thuan Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngoc Ha Viet Nam needs to speed up its transition to clean, secure and market-based energy by switching to advanced technologies, improving the energy sector’s performance and encouraging private investment, a conference heard in HCM City. Speaking at the 2020 Viet Nam Clean Energy Forum this week, Nguyen Thai Son, head of the scientific council of the Viet Nam Energy magazine, said power demand was growing rapidly and the country would need to shift to “cleaner energy sources” to maintain economic growth and protect the environment. A number of clean energy projects had been included in the national power development plan for until 2030, including 187 wind power plants with a total capacity of 11,419MW and 135 solar farms with a capacity of 13,617MW, he said. Another 320 solar power plants with a capacity of 34,000MW and 300 wind plants with a capacity of 74,000MW were under consideration by investors, he said. However, investors faced challenges like lack of technical standards, policies and administrative procedures related to clean energy projects. He said the Government should encourage private investment to create energy markets and a transparent environment. “To… Read full this story

Viet Nam should shift to clean energy, market mechanism: forum have 306 words, post on bizhub.vn at December 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.