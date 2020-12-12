Việt Nam sets an example in poverty reduction

A newly-built road in Leng Su Sìn Commune, northern mountainous Điện Biên Province. Investment in infrastructure is key to sustainable poverty reduction. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is expected to lower its national average poverty rate from 58.1 per cent in 1993 to 2.75 per cent by the end of 2020, becoming a role model in the world in poverty reduction and hunger elimination, said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. He was speaking at a national online conference on Friday to review poverty reduction work in 2016-20. Việt Nam is among 30 countries applying multidimensional poverty reduction criteria which include income, access to basic social services like healthcare, education, housing, clean water, hygiene and information. In 2016-20, the country has mobilised VNĐ93 trillion (US$4.1 billion) for the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction. According to PM Phúc, during that period, the National Assembly and the Government spent 21 per cent of the State budget on social security, two times higher than the investment of the previous period and the highest figure among ASEAN countries. Việt Nam has also offered financial assistance sourced from the State budget for 13 million people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Poverty reduction… Read full this story

