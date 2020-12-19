Viet Nam sees signs of recovery in hospitality segment: Savills

Bai Dai Beach in Cam Ranh City is being developed into a high-class tourist and resort area in the southern province of Khanh Hoa. Coastal destinations started to recover in May with growing bookings. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Dung Viet Nam has started to see recovery in the hospitality segment, according to Savills Viet Nam. October saw the highest occupancy levels in Ha Noi and HCM City since the second quarter of the year. In Ha Noi, average occupancies over the past two months were up almost 35 per cent as local corporate business gradually resumed, and long-term stay demand increased. The average also includes properties used as quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, “coastal destinations started to recover in May with improving traction and growing bookings, however the second wave of COVID-19 in Da Nang badly affected the high season,” said Mauro Gasparotti, Director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific. “City hotels have had healthy rises of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) business over the past few months, providing additional revenue to the properties. The ability to capture more budget-oriented travellers has seen some hotels offering lower-than-normal rates.” “However, recently promoted citywide Staycation packages have only benefited a few properties. We have… Read full this story

