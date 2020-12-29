The Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in HCM City – one of the two subsidiaries of the Việt Nam Exchange. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has signed a decision to establish the Việt Nam Stock Exchange (Việt Nam Exchange), headquartered in Hà Nội. Under the decision, the Việt Nam Exchange will operate as a limited liability company with a charter capital of VNĐ3 trillion (US$130 million). The Việt Nam Exchange will be accountable for its own development strategy and plan for each year and the coming five-year period. The exchange will also be in charge of developing and issuing regulations on share trading and listing and information disclosure. Given recent incidents on the stock market that have halted trading on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the Việt Nam Exchange is empowered to oversee potential risks that threaten the stability and development of the Vietnamese securities market while making recommendations to resolve the problems. In addition, the Việt Nam Exchange is held responsible for co-operation between Việt Nam and other countries in terms of securities market issues. The Hồ Chí Minh and Hà Nội stock exchanges will be the two subsidiaries and the… Read full this story

Việt Nam's stock exchange officially established have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.