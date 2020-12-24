Kim Sang Bum (left) trains with Việt Nam’s first WBO Asia Pacific champion Nguyễn Thị Thu Nhi. Photo thethaohcm.vn Thanh Hà Kim Sang Bum walks into his club and enters a room filled with boxing equipment, a champion’s belt and photos of well-known boxers on the wall. Every member of Cocky Buffalo Boxing Club must go through this room and see these items that signify their hopes and dreams before entering the training area. Kim has been branded Việt Nam’s ‘Don King’ by some, and he doesn’t lack the legendary American showman’s confidence. He thinks he’s going to bring a local boxer to a world championship before long. Love at first sight The 27-year-old Kim suffered failure after years in Japan and China as well as in his home country of South Korea before he came to Việt Nam in 1998. “I had many businesses. I went to many countries and met many people. I had grabbed successes but I had not felt really happy yet. I arrived in Việt Nam and felt peaceful here,” Kim told Việt Nam News. “I saw many young people and I believed that a country with a young population would have great future and… Read full this story

Việt Nam's answer to Don King aims for boxing glory have 386 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.