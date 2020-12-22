Viet Nam needs to promote brand building for rice exports

Workers load bags of rice in Song Hau Food Company (under the Vietnam Southern Food Corporation). Viet Nam needs to boost its rice brand to gain a better export footprint.— VNA/VNS Photo While 2020 has been a successful year for Vietnamese rice exports, more must be done to accelerate the development of the national rice brand, experts have said. Rice export prices in Viet Nam jumped to their highest point since December 2011 last week, as a shortage of containers sent freight rates soaring and pushed Thai prices to a near four-month peak. Prices for Viet Nam’s 5 per cent broken rice hit US$500 per tonne, from the previous week’s $470-$490, Reuters reported. A shortage of containers has made it difficult for traders to ship rice to customers, a trader based in the Mekong province of An Giang said. For instance, freight rates for a 20-feet container to Africa have risen to $5,000 from $1,500 a couple of months ago, the trader added. Meanwhile, at the World Rice Trade Conference 2020 held by The Rice Trader (TRT) in earlier December, Vietnamese rice ST25 was named the second-best rice in the world. Last year, it was given first prize in Manila,… Read full this story

