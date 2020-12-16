Viet Nam may become upper-middle-income country in 2023: Japanese centre

A tra catfish processing line for export. Viet Nam is seen sustaining a growth rate of about 6 per cent in 2035 thanks to strong exports. — VNA/VNS Photo Vu Sinh The Japan Centre for Economic Research (JCER) has predicted that Viet Nam will become an upper-middle-income country in 2023, and its GDP will surpass that of China’s Taiwan in 2035. The JCER recently released a medium-term forecast of Asian economies entitled “Asia in the coronavirus disaster: Which countries are emerging?”, which addresses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and looks at how Asian economies are faring compared with others around the world. In the standard scenario, JCER assumes that the pandemic is a transient event that will not affect economic structures over the medium term. Under this assumption, only China, Viet Nam, and Taiwan are on track to maintain positive year-on-year growth rates in 2020. Viet Nam is seen sustaining a growth rate of about 6 per cent in 2035 thanks to strong exports. This would propel the Vietnamese economy past Taiwan’s in 2035 in terms of scale, and make it the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. Viet Nam is poised to achieve upper-middle-income status in 2023,… Read full this story

