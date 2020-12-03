Việt Nam masters 90 percent of ecosystem of cyber security products

The revenue from local cybersecurity products increased from 18 per cent in 2015 to 39 per cent in 2019 and 45 per cent in 2020. — Photo vnisa.org HÀ NỘI — The ecosystem of cybersecurity products in Việt Nam has clearly developed thanks to the strong support from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). Currently, the rate of domestic information security products has reached 91 per cent and will be 100 per cent by 2021. The information was released at the International Conference and Exhibition on Việt Nam Information Security Day 2020 held in Hà Nội yesterday. The rate increased by 1.7 times from the previous year and 18 times higher than that of 2015. In addition, the revenue from local cybersecurity products increased from 18 per cent in 2015 to 39 per cent in 2019 and 45 per cent in 2020. The rate is expected to continue rising in the following years. Speaking at the event, minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng said the mission of the IT and network security sector is to protect the country’s prosperity in cyberspace. The responsibility is on the shoulders of cybersecurity enterprises. This is also the responsibility of… Read full this story

