Viet Nam – Korea Technological Consultancy and Solution Centre inaugurated

Vietnamese and South Korean representatives at the inauguration ceremony. — Photo bnews.vn The Ministry of Industry and Trade worked with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea to co-chair the inauguration of Viet Nam – Korea Technological Consultancy and Solution Centre (VITASK) in Ha Noi today. VITASK is an international co-operation official development assistance (ODA) project between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy with the goal of helping Vietnamese businesses in the automotive and electrical – electronic industries participate in the global value chain through diversified support activities. From that, enterprises can prepare the foundation for sustainable development. Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said he expected VITASK would help improve the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to deeply participate in the global supply chain, as well as respond to the needs of finding high-quality human resources or potential suppliers of South Korean enterprises in Viet Nam. The minister also wished the South Korean government and its Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy would support more projects like VITASK to improve technology and Vietnamese businesses’ production skills to meet the needs… Read full this story

