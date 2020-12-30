Việt Nam International Fashion Festival 2020 showcases various art forms

Kiều Loan, the first runner-up at Miss World Việt Nam 2019, dons a gorgeous sparkling wedding dress on the catwalk. Photo vov.vn HCM CITY — The 2020 Việt Nam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) featured a combination of various art forms like an orchestra, classic ballet, magicians’ show, dance, and installation art. The five-day event, which concluded yesterday in HCM City, attracted the participation of 400 models and artists. A large number of local and foreign models took to the catwalk as part of the festival. It was the first international fashion event in the country and featured the works of 13 outstanding designers in the Vietnamese fashion industry, including Adrian Anh Tuấn, Hoàng Minh Hà, Tuấn Trần and Phạm Đặng Anh Thư. Among them is the latest wedding dress collection running with the theme of ‘Glory’ by designer Phạm Đặng Anh Thư. The collection features brocade embroidery and makes use of sheer chiffon material as a means of honouring the charming beauty of any bride. Kiều Loan, the first runner-up at Miss World Việt Nam 2019, wore a gorgeous sparkling wedding dress on the catwalk. Designer Phạm Đặng Anh Thư’s (C) impressive wedding dress collection is featured on stage. Photo vov.vn The participation of Tiểu Vy, Miss Việt Nam 2018, was also a highlight of the event. In… Read full this story

