Việt Nam fulfills role as AIPA Chair: top legislator

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân speaks at the conference. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has fulfilled its role as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020 well despite the serious impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and record floods and storms, contributing to increasing the country’s prestige in the region and the world, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân has said. Addressing a conference on Wednesday to review Việt Nam’s AIPA Chairmanship Year, Ngân said from the beginning of this year when COVID-19 began breaking out, Việt Nam adapted its plans for the AIPA Chairmanship Year and consulted member states about holding activities online. The 41st AIPA General Assembly was held online for the first time in the history of the AIPA. With the leadership of Việt Nam, the AIPA-41 was a success and reflected through the full participation and support of member parliaments, observers and international parliamentary organisations, she said. Notably, at the AIPA-41, the AIPA Committee on Political Matters was able to convene a meeting, after none was held in the three previous General Assemblies, an important result, Ngân said. She added that during this General Assembly, Việt Nam initiated the organisation of the AIPA Young Parliamentarians’ Meeting and a conference on ‘Parliamentary Partnership on Educational… Read full this story

