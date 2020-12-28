Việt Nam fulfills its role as ASEAN Chair and member of UN Security Council: Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh talks to local media on Việt Nam’s major diplomatic achievements in a complicated 2020 and the priorities set out for next year. What could be considered the highlights of Việt Nam’s diplomacy in the eventful 2020? 2020 was a special year with the regional and global situation changing quickly while the COVID-19 pandemic left huge impacts across all aspects of society, politics and economics. Under the leadership of the Party and the Government however, Việt Nam has managed to both contain the domestic COVID-19 situation and maintain a stable environment for socio-economic growth, which helps to facilitate diplomatic work. Despite the pandemic, our diplomatic activities – on both bilateral and multilateral fronts – still went ahead thanks to the switch to virtual formats. Thirty-three high-level phone calls have taken place between the General Secretary, to Prime Minister and National Assembly Chair and leaders of most important countries in the region and around the world this year, with the agenda of promoting ties completed. This was quite unprecedented since usually there are about 20 high-level… Read full this story

