Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has performed well its missions while serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the first year of the 2020-2021 tenure, contributing to maintaining regional and global peace and stability as well as improving the country’s prestige in the international arena, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung has said. Chairing a meeting to review Việt Nam’s UNCS participation during 2020 and set tasks for next year on Monday, Trung said Việt Nam had done a good job and made proactive contributions at the UNSC, helping build a favourable climate for the nation’s development and integration process, as well as promote bilateral relations with foreign countries. Việt Nam had been praised by foreign media, and scholars for its contributions, which ignite pride and consolidate the people’s trust in the Party and State’s guidelines and policies in the context that the nation was actively preparing the 13th National Party Congress, he said. At the event, Trung highlighted a wide range of measures with a view to improving Việt Nam’s role at the UNSC in the future. He expressed his hope that competent ministries and sectors would enhance… Read full this story

Việt Nam does good job as UNSC non-permanent member have 348 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.